Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

TVK chief Vijay to appear before CBI again over Karur stampede case, leaves for Delhi

The actor-turned politician left by a chartered plane for the national capital by 4.15 pm, airport officials said.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 11:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 January 2026, 11:45 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDelhistampedeVijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us