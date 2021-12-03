Global action needed to regulate crypto: Sitharaman

Global action needed to regulate technology like cryptocurrency, says Nirmala Sitharaman

It is expected that the Centre might table the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 in the ongoing session of Parliament

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2021, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 19:58 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said collective "global action" is the only way to regulate the evolving technologies, including the cryptocurrencies.

Speaking at the InFinity Forum organised by Bloomberg and IFSCA, Sitharaman noted that no country has found a one-point formula to regulate technology such as cryptocurrency.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani backs data privacy, cryptocurrency bills

"Even as we are thinking about at a national level, there should simultaneously be a global mechanism through which we are constantly monitoring the movement of technology, so that whether it is your cryptocurrency, whether it is tech-driven payment system, data privacy..." she said.

Her comments come at a time when the government is preparing to come out with legislation to regulate cryptocurrencies.

It is expected that the Centre might table the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 in the ongoing session of Parliament.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nirmala Sitharaman
cryptocurrency
Crypto
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

 