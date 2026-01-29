Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee settles near all-time low at 91.96 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rupee hit its all-time intra-day low of 92 against the US dollar amid geopolitical uncertainty and foreign outflows. Moreover, a surge in crude oil prices weighed on the rupee.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 11:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsRupeeUS dollarForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us