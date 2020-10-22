Gold declines by Rs 95 on weak global trend

Gold prices fell Rs 95 to Rs 51,405 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday amid a weak global trend and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 51,500 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver prices also declined Rs 504 to Rs 63,425 per kilogram from Rs 63,929 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi declined by Rs 95 on weak global prices and rupee appreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to close at 73.54 against the US dollar on Thursday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,918 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 24.89 per ounce.

Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Gold dipped after inching higher in the previous session amidst to and fro comments on the COVID-19 relief bill and some recovery witnessed in dollar."