IPL 2024: RCB make 241/7 thanks to fifties from Kohli and Patidar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 241/7 against Punjab Kings thanks to some brilliant stroke play from Kohli and Patidar for their respective fifties, and a late boost from Australian Cameron Green.
Kohli missed on on a century, scoring 92 off 47, while Patidar was dismissed after a quickfire 55 off 23. Green helped finish off the innings with 46 off 27.
Harshal Patel took over the purple cap after bowling 3/38 in his 4 overs, while debutant Vidwanth Kaverappa took 2 crucial wickets in the powerplay.
PBKS need 242 runs to win and stay alive in the race for playoffs.
Published 09 May 2024, 16:27 IST