Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices traded 0.12 per cent higher at USD 1,895.60 per ounce in New York

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 31 2020, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2020, 15:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 5 to Rs 50,140 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 5, or 0.01 per cent, at Rs 50,140 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,077 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold prices traded 0.12 per cent higher at USD 1,895.60 per ounce in New York.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gold
Stock market

What's Brewing

5 things to expect from 'Drishyam 2' teaser

5 things to expect from 'Drishyam 2' teaser

2020 ending but New Year's revelries muted by Covid-19

2020 ending but New Year's revelries muted by Covid-19

Biden's cabinet has majority of women, people of colour

Biden's cabinet has majority of women, people of colour

Arise Sir Lewis! Lewis Hamilton gets his knighthood

Arise Sir Lewis! Lewis Hamilton gets his knighthood

Transgenders, jail inmate among K'taka GP poll winners

Transgenders, jail inmate among K'taka GP poll winners

After a year like this, expect a strange New Year's Eve

After a year like this, expect a strange New Year's Eve

Dating apps don't destroy love, Swiss study shows

Dating apps don't destroy love, Swiss study shows

 