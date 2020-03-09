Gold futures slip Rs 73 to Rs 44,085 per 10 gm

Gold prices on Monday fell by Rs 73 to Rs 44,085 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their positions tracking a weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for April delivery fell by Rs 73, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 44,085 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,597 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery declined by Rs 111, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 44,472 per 10 gram in 937 lots.

Analysts said subdued overseas cues influenced sentiments here.

Globally, gold was trading 0.46 per cent lower at USD 1,664.70 per ounce in New York.