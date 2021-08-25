India may announce overseas listing rules in new budget

India may announce overseas listing rules in next budget

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 25 2021, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 22:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India may announce rules allowing companies to list overseas in the next budget in February, as some issues are yet to be resolved and are under discussion, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday.

The comments confirm a Reuters report that said India would take around six months to announce rules allowing companies to list overseas - taking longer than some expected as the finance ministry irons out issues related to taxation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
budget
Business News

What's Brewing

Dubai to open world’s biggest observation wheel

Dubai to open world’s biggest observation wheel

9/11: Victims' families find solace in support groups

9/11: Victims' families find solace in support groups

Unforgetting Partition: Overcoming a state of amnesia

Unforgetting Partition: Overcoming a state of amnesia

Covid-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study

Covid-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study

'2 in 3 Indians addicted to being online due to Covid'

'2 in 3 Indians addicted to being online due to Covid'

South Indian films make it to 10 most tweeted hashtags

South Indian films make it to 10 most tweeted hashtags

 