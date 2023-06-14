India to soon overtake China as largest driver of oil demand: IEA chief

India will soon overtake China as the largest driver of global oil demand, International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol said on Wednesday.
"One of the reasons why we say this is that electrification of cars and buses in China is growing rapidly," Birol told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 event in New Delhi.
"I very much hope India will move closer in terms of electrification," he added.
