<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> flagged off the country's first <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vande-bharat">Vande Bharat</a> sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) from Malda Town station in north Bengal on January 19.</p><p>He also virtually flagged off the return Guwahati–Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper train from here.</p><p>The railways have mentioned there will be stricter rules for ticket cancellations for Vande Bharat sleeper trains. </p>.<p>As per a <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/infrastructure/stricter-cancellation-rules-for-vande-bharat-sleeper-trains-no-refund-within-8-hours/articleshow/126626216.cms">report </a>by <em>The Times Of India</em>, if a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 72 hours before the departure time, there will be a 25 per cent deduction in the refund amount. </p><p>If the ticket is cancelled between 72 hours and upto eight hours before the departure, there will be 50 per cent cancellation charge. </p><p>However, there will be no refund if the ticket is cancelled less than eight hours before the departure time. </p><p>Additionally, if the ticket is not cancelled, or if Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) is not filed upto eight hours before the travel time, there will be no refund. </p>.PM Modi to flag off 11 trains, including Vande Bharat Sleeper, linking Assam and Bengal.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/vande-bharat-sleeper-fares-announced-no-rac-airline-style-pricing-3859949">As for the ticket prices</a>, the passengers will be charged at a rate of Rs 2.4 per km for 3AC, Rs 3.1 per km for 2AC and Rs 3.8 per km for first AC. So, the minimum fare of a Vande Bharat sleeper train, which is up to 400-km distance, will be Rs 960 for 3AC, Rs 1,240 for 2AC and Rs 1,520 for 1AC. Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be levied separately, the Railway Ministry said in a statement.</p><p>Similarly, for 1,000 km distance — between the launch route of Howrah and Guwahati — the fare will be Rs 2,400 for 3AC, Rs 3,100 for 2AC, and Rs 3,800 for 1AC. For a 2,000-km distance, the fares are Rs 4,800 for 3AC, Rs 6,200 for 2AC and Rs 7,600 for 3AC.</p><p>Prices go up noticeably on longer routes. Up to 1,600 km will cost Rs 3,840 in 3AC, Rs 4,960 in 2AC, and Rs 6,080 in 1AC.</p>.<p>Developed to meet the growing transportation needs of modern India, the fully AC Vande Bharat sleeper train would offer passengers an “airline-like travel experience at economical fares,” a statement issued by the PMO had stated.</p><p>"By significantly reducing travel time by around 2.5 hours on the Howrah-Guwahati route, the train will also give a major boost to religious travel and tourism,” the statement added.</p><p><em>(With PTI and DHNS inputs)</em></p>