India's exports slip by 1.15% to $33 billion

India's exports slip by 1.15% to $33 billion, trade deficit widens to $28.68 billion

Commerce secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said that the country's overall exports are expected to cross $450 billion during the current fiscal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 03 2022, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 19:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's exports contracted by 1.15 per cent to $33 billion and trade deficit more than doubled to 28.68 billion in August, a preliminary data released by the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

Trade deficit in August 2021 stood at 11.71 billion.

Imports rose by 37 per cent to $61.68 billion in August this year.

Commerce secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, however, said that the country's overall exports are expected to cross $450 billion during the current fiscal.

Also Read | India's electronic exports touched 16 billion in 2022: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

"In goods exports, we will be crossing $450 billion this fiscal," Subrahmanyam said.

During April-August 2022-23, exports registered a growth of 17.12 per cent to $192.59 billion. Imports during the five-month period of this fiscal grew by 45.64 per cent to $317.81 billion.

Trade deficit widened to 125.22 billion in April-August this fiscal as against $53.78 billion in the same period last year.

Oil imports in August jumped by 86.44 per cent to $17.6 billion. However, gold imports dipped by 47.54 per cent to $3.51 billion, the data showed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Markets
Trade deficit
Export

What's Brewing

'Poverty decreased but social inequality up in India'

'Poverty decreased but social inequality up in India'

NASA Moon rocket ready for second attempt at liftoff

NASA Moon rocket ready for second attempt at liftoff

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands

Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

 