India's GDP grows 20.1% in April-June quarter of FY22

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 31 2021, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 17:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's economy grew by 20.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2021-22, helped by a low base of the year-ago period, official data showed on Tuesday.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had contracted by 24.4 per cent in the corresponding April-June quarter of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

China has recorded a growth of 7.9 per cent in the April-June period of 2021. 

 

