Inflation at manageable level, says Nirmala Sitharaman

On Friday, RBI retained its inflation projection for FY23 at 6.7% amid geopolitical concerns triggered by Russia-Ukraine war

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2022, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2022, 18:50 ist

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said inflation is at a manageable level.

Her comments came a day after RBI hiked interest rate by 50 basis points to tame inflation.

"Inflation is at a manageable level," she said here.

Also Read: Interest rates for small savings schemes raised

On Friday, RBI retained its inflation projection for FY23 at 6.7 per cent amid geopolitical concerns triggered by Russia-Ukraine war, and expected inflation to be under control from January.

The central bank is mandated to keep retail inflation in a band of 2-6 per cent. Inflation has remained above RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent since January 2022.

Last month, inflation touched 7 per cent.

Speaking at the annual day function of regulator IBBI, Sitharaman, who is also the corporate affairs minister, said: "We are in an era of robust economic activities". 

