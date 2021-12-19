Mcap of eight most valued cos erodes by Rs 2.61 lakh cr

Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued companies erodes by over Rs 2.61 lakh cr

During the last week, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,774.93 points or 3.01%

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 19 2021, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 12:24 ist
BSE building. Credit: PTI File Photo

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 2,61,812.14 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard.

In the top-10 list, Infosys and Wipro were the only gainers.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,774.93 points or 3.01 per cent.

Also Read | Omicron concerns, FII outflows to pull rupee lower

The valuation of Reliance Industries (RIL) tumbled by Rs 79,658.02 crore to reach Rs 15,83,118.61 crore.

HDFC's valuation declined by Rs 34,690.09 crore to Rs 4,73,922.86 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Bajaj Finance dropped by Rs 33,152.42 crore to Rs 4,16,594.78 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped by Rs 27,298.3 crore to Rs 8,16,229.89 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tanked by Rs 24,083.31 crore to Rs 5,24,052.84 crore and that of State Bank of India eroded by Rs 24,051.83 crore to Rs 4,17,448.70 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation tumbled by Rs 20,623.35 crore to Rs 5,05,547.14 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services dipped by Rs 18,254.82 crore to Rs 13,26,923.71 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys jumped by Rs 26,515.92 crore to Rs 7,66,123.04 crore and that of Wipro went higher by Rs 17,450.39 crore to Rs 3,67,126.39 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Wipro.

