<p>Bengaluru: As part of its efforts to ensure that research work and assignments submitted by students are not copied from available resources, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has on-boarded anti-plagiarism software Drillbit. </p><p>This comes many years after the varsity outlined its plans to adopt an anti-plagiarism policy. Students and teachers can use Drillbit to check the percentage of content taken from external sources. </p><p>Up to 20% of the matter in an assignment or dissertation can be borrowed from external sources, said RGUHS officials. The software will scan the document for unoriginal content and produce a certificate mentioning the percentage of reproduced content. "Students must compulsorily submit this certificate along with their dissertation. If the percentage of unoriginal content exceeds 20%, students will have to revise the draft," said a senior RGUHS official. </p><p>The plagiarism detection software (PDS) was on-boarded on January 12, and all affiliate colleges intimated about the same. Colleges have been asked to inform students about using Drillbit to check their assignments and dissertations. </p><p>Although RGUHS had planned on adopting a PDS as early as 2019, the onset of the pandemic in 2020 derailed its plans. The varsity alighted on Drillbit after testing various other tools. While the varsity had in 2019 allowed only 15% of unoriginal content in assignments, the number has been revised to 20% now. </p>.<p>The RGUHS official said that all affiliate colleges would be provided with a unique ID and password to use the software.</p>.<p>The Karnataka State Higher Education Council had directed all state-run varsities to adopt anti-plagiarism tools as early as 2014. </p>