<p>Bengaluru: Many in the film fraternity are demanding the screening of all Palestinian films chosen for the Bengaluru International Film Festival, opening on Thursday. </p><p>The Centre has denied clearance for four of the five films selected for the festival, and it is still not clear what position the Karnataka government is taking on the screening. </p><p>Prakash Raj, the actor who is the brand ambassador for this year’s edition of BIFFes, has said he would protest against the Centre if the clearances were not given. </p><p>Writer and film critic N Sandhyarani believes that, in addition to enriching human experience, art forms represent the burning problems of an era and document them for posterity. </p><p>“With cinema having a wide audience, Palestinian filmmakers are using it to let the world know about what is happening in their country,” she said. </p><p>The festival’s slogan in the previous edition was ‘Sarva janangada shantiya thota’ (Tranquil garden of diverse people). “When we talk about the spirit of inclusiveness, how can we keep these voices out?” Sandhyarani said. </p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has failed to take a stand on the screening of these films, said film critic Sripad Bhat. </p><p>Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are always showing their support for the Palestinian cause, so what is stopping the party here from going ahead with the screening, Bhat wondered. “We will show our resistance if they don’t take a stand,” he told DH. </p>.Bengaluru to host eight-day Bharat Ranga Mahotsav theatre festival from February 1.<p>About 14 films were similarly denied clearance ahead of the International Film Festival of Kerala, which concluded on December 19, 2025. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stood his ground and asked the festival authorities to ignore the Centre’s position and screen all selected films. </p>.<p>“Art is the voice of the people, especially the oppressed,” says well-known actor Kishore, who was the brand ambassador of BIFFes last year. The Congress, which talks about democratic values and social justice, should make sure all cultures prevail, he urged. “They should find a way to show the movies,” he told DH. </p>.<p>Filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh said it was an open secret why the BJP-led government, being a supporter of Israel, did not want to show Palestinian films in India. “This sets a dangerous precedent, limiting public exposure to diverse perspectives. The Karnataka government should take a stand and show the films,” she said. </p>.<p>People should not be blindsided with only one narrative, This is like rewriting history without the Mughals, she remarked. </p>.<p>Filmmaker Prakash Babu said the Karnataka government should take a stand. “At least in states with Congress governments, they should be able to do that,” he said.</p>.<p>As the festival opens today… The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have denied clearance for the screening of four films — ‘All That’s Left of You’ ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ ‘Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk’ and ‘Yes’ — at the 17th BIFFes which opens on Thursday. </p><p>The films depict the devastation and humanitarian crisis in Palestine and Gaza described by many as a genocide. Only one Palestinian film ‘Palestine 36’ has received screening permission. </p>