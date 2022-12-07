RBI ready to inject more cash, if needed: Governor Das

'RBI ready to inject more cash, if needed,' says Governor Shaktikanta Das

Das further said, overall monetary and liquidity conditions remain 'accommodative,' with liquidity conditions set to improve further

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 07 2022, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 11:57 ist
"We will look for a durable sign of a turn in the liquidity cycle. Market participants must wean themselves away from overhang of liquidity surpluses," he added. Credit: PTI Photo

The Reserve Bank of India is ready to inject additional cash through Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) operations if need arises, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

"The RBI remains nimble and flexible in its liquidity management operations. So, even though the RBI is in absorption mode, we are ready to conduct LAF operation that injects liquidity as may be needed," Das said, while announcing the central bank's monetary policy decision to raise key lending rate by 35 basis points (bps).

"We will look for a durable sign of a turn in the liquidity cycle. Market participants must wean themselves away from overhang of liquidity surpluses," he added.

India's banking system liquidity has slipped into deficit in October, but improved in recent weeks amid heavy government spending, traders have said.

Also Read | RBI raises repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, revises GDP growth to 6.8%, retains CPI inflation projection at 6.7% for current FY

Daily banking system liquidity surplus has averaged 1.59 trillion rupees ($19.28 billion) so far in December, up from around 500 billion rupees in November.

Das further said, overall monetary and liquidity conditions remain "accommodative," with liquidity conditions set to improve further.

Tax outflows and currency demand produce "transient episodes" of tight liquidity, he added.

The central bank will also extend the enhanced limit to hold more government bonds under held-to-maturity category by another year up to March 31, 2024.

It had previously planned to bring down holding in phases, from April-June 2023.      

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reserve Bank of India
RBI
Indian economy
Business News
Economy & Business
Shaktikanta Das

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?

DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Leopard sighting? Don’t panic

Leopard sighting? Don’t panic

Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims

Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims

4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list

4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day

Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

 