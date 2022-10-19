Rupee crosses 83 mark for first time against US dollar

Rupee crosses 83 mark for first time against US dollar

Besides, rising crude prices in the international markets and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local currency, traders said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 19 2022, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 16:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The rupee plunged 61 paise to decline below the 83-mark for the first time against the US dollar on Wednesday amid unabated foreign capital outflows and a strong dollar in the overseas markets.

Besides, rising crude prices in the international markets and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local currency, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened strong at 82.32 but later pared gains to settle at an all-time low of 83.01(provisional) against the American currency, down 61 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the rupee slipped 10 paise to end at 82.40 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.31 per cent to 112.48.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.82 per cent to $90.77 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 146.59 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 59,107.19, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 25.30 points or 0.14 per cent to 17,512.25.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 153.40 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
US dollar
Forex
Markets
Business News
Economy & Business

What's Brewing

Climate change concerns shrink even as threat grows

Climate change concerns shrink even as threat grows

Power of swearing: How obscene words influence mind

Power of swearing: How obscene words influence mind

Busking for kindness

Busking for kindness

Hey, don’t eat that laddoo!

Hey, don’t eat that laddoo!

Does it matter who you are?

Does it matter who you are?

Versatile fashion for festival of lights

Versatile fashion for festival of lights

DH Toon | Congress prez polls: 'Calm' before the storm

DH Toon | Congress prez polls: 'Calm' before the storm

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

 