Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | February 1, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 02:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Casa Batllo, designed by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi, is illuminated with a video-mapping artwork by British artist Matt Clark and American-born Japanese contemporary dancer Fukiko Takase to mark the centenary of Gaudi's death, in Barcelona, Spain.

Casa Batllo, designed by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi, is illuminated with a video-mapping artwork by British artist Matt Clark and American-born Japanese contemporary dancer Fukiko Takase to mark the centenary of Gaudi's death, in Barcelona, Spain.

Credit: Reuters

Workers winnow paddy, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura.

Workers winnow paddy, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A drone view shows trucks lining up at the Ecuador-Colombia border as traffic builds ahead of new tariffs announced by Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa and Colombian President Gustavo Petro, in Ipiales, Colombia.

A drone view shows trucks lining up at the Ecuador-Colombia border as traffic builds ahead of new tariffs announced by Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa and Colombian President Gustavo Petro, in Ipiales, Colombia.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 02:56 IST
India NewsWorld news

Follow us on :

Follow Us