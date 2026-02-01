LIVE Union Budget 2026 LIVE: FM Sitharaman to present the budget at 11 am

Hello Readers! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the much-anticipated Union Budget for FY27 today at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. This will be a record ninth Budget for FM Sitharaman, who, incidentally, also holds the record for the longest Budget speech in India's history. This year’s Budget comes against the backdrop of intensifying global trade tensions, record drop in the value of rupee, surge in gold and silver prices, stock market volatility amid sustained outflow of foreign funds and weak private investments. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.