Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget
LIVE

Union Budget 2026 LIVE: FM Sitharaman to present the budget at 11 am

Hello Readers! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the much-anticipated Union Budget for FY27 today at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. This will be a record ninth Budget for FM Sitharaman, who, incidentally, also holds the record for the longest Budget speech in India's history. This year’s Budget comes against the backdrop of intensifying global trade tensions, record drop in the value of rupee, surge in gold and silver prices, stock market volatility amid sustained outflow of foreign funds and weak private investments. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 03:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Highlights
08:1101 Feb 2026

Union Budget 2026 Expectations | Healthcare sector seeks stronger funding for infrastructure, research and last-mile access

08:1101 Feb 2026

Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Economic Survey calls for tackling rising digital addiction as it hits academic performance, productivity

08:1101 Feb 2026

Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Budget 2026-27 may put stress on debt-to-GDP ratio management rather than fiscal deficit

08:3701 Feb 2026

Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Kartavya Bhawan ahead of Union Budget

08:3301 Feb 2026

Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from her official residence. She will be presenting her ninth straight Budget later today.

08:2701 Feb 2026

'Hope this budget will move development forward': Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Kumar Khanna

08:1101 Feb 2026

Union Budget 2026 Expectations | Healthcare sector seeks stronger funding for infrastructure, research and last-mile access

08:1101 Feb 2026

Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Economic Survey calls for tackling rising digital addiction as it hits academic performance, productivity

Published 01 February 2026, 02:43 IST
Business NewsBJPUnion BudgetNarendra ModiParliamentLok SabhaRajya SabhaIndia PoliticsEconomyNirmala Sitharmanunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us