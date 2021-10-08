Sensex reclaims 60k-mark after RBI policy outcome

Sensex reclaims 60k-mark after RBI policy outcome; Nifty closes at new high

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 4%, followed by Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, TCS and L&T

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 08 2021, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 16:42 ist
The 30-share BSE index jumped 381.23 points or 0.64 per cent to close at 60,059.06. Credit: PTI File Photo

Equity benchmark Sensex surged 381 points on Friday to close above the 60,000-level as investors remained optimistic after the Reserve Bank maintained its accommodative stance and kept key interest rates unchanged in its bi-monthly monetary policy review.

The 30-share BSE index jumped 381.23 points or 0.64 per cent to close at 60,059.06. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 104.85 points or 0.59 per cent to its fresh closing peak of 17,895.20.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 4 per cent, followed by Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, TCS and L&T.

Read | RBI keeps policy rates unchanged, lowers retail inflation forecast

On the other hand, HUL, NTPC, Maruti, Dr Reddy’s, Titan and Kotak Bank were among the laggards. Rate-sensitive banking and realty indices ended in the red, while auto closed with gains.

The Reserve Bank of India expectedly kept interest rates unchanged at a record low but signalled the start of tapering pandemic-era stimulus measures on economic recovery taking root.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the key lending rate or the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent while the reverse repo rate or the borrowing rate was maintained at 3.35 per cent. It voted 5-1 to retain the accommodative stance, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an online broadcast.

"With the RBI continuing with its accommodative policy, indices remained firmly bullish through the day led by the IT index as the street awaits TCS earnings and guidance,” said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

Reliance led from the front with the broader markets seeing action across pockets, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with gains, while Seoul was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading on a negative note in the afternoon session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.83 per cent to $82.63 per barrel.

