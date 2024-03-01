'Economy has done well despite multiple external shocks; counter-cyclical measures must to aid resilience'

According to her, the temptation to spend excessively as revenues rise should be avoided as this was the mistake made in the high growth period of the 2000s and led to a decade of macroeconomic fragility.

"It is much better for spending to be counter-cyclical, build buffers and space in good times to be able to spend in bad times," Goyal emphasised.

To a question on inflation, interest rate cuts by central banks around the world will be gradual in order to keep real rates at levels required for acceptable inflation and growth. "For this, nominal policy rates will have to come down in line with sustainable falls in inflation," she said.

The retail inflation, which the RBI mainly factors in while deciding its bi-monthly monetary policy, is inching towards its target of 4 per cent, with the January imprint at 5.1 per cent.

Recently, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had also said that the central bank's job to bring down inflation is not over, and any premature move on the policy front could undermine the success achieved so far on the price situation.

Accordingly, RBI's rate setting panel MPC earlier this month had decided to leave the key policy rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the sixth time in a row. It is almost a year now that the repo rate or short-term borrowing rate is at 6.5 per cent.

Responding to a question on the debate of economically and socially better-off southern and western states 'subsidising' the northern and eastern states, Goyal opined that net transfers are part of a fiscal federation and help make the country a viable entity.