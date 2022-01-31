Budget Session Live: Economic Survey to be tabled today, may suggest aggressive growth push

The Economic Survey will be presented in Parliament today, ahead of Tuesday's presentation of the 2022 Union Budget. The Survey may ask the government to significantly increase capital expenditure from the last year's budgeted nearly 5.6 lakh crore to help generate demand, employment and, attract more private investment for sustained growth. Stay tuned for live udpates.
Pegasus to be key issue in Budget session
The new revelations on Pegasus will be one of the main weapons the Opposition will use along with price rise, India-China border tension, Covid-19 third wave, farmers distress, Chinese border issues, relief package for Covid victims and sale of Air India.
While in 2012, the UPA government had deferred the presentation of the Budget to March 16 owing to Assembly elections but in 2017 and this time, the Modi government decided to present the Budget during the election season.
Both the Houses are likely to see most of the MPs from poll-bound states remaining absent in the first leg of the Budget Session.
Govt calls all-party meet at 3 pm
The government has called an all-party meeting on Budget Session at 3 pmtoday. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has calleda meeting of floor leaders in the Upper House at 5 pm.
Budget session: Key points
Optimism of recovery after the impact of the pandemic is likely to be prominentin the current year’s Economic Survey. On the second day of the Budget session, Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-23. This will be her fourth Budget speech.
There will be 29 sittings in the Budget session: 10 in the first part and 19 in the second part.
There will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour in both Houses of Parliament during the first two days of the Budget Session.
Due to Covid-19, the Lok Sabha will sit from 4 pm to 9 pm from February 2 to February 11. The Rajya Sabha will meet from 10 am to 3 pm.
Budget archive: A look at Economic Survey 2020-21
Tablingthe Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha ahead of the Union Budget 2021, FM Nirmala Sitharaman pegged the country's fiscal deficit at 3.5 per cent of GDP in the financial year ending in March in the survey.
Budget session to commence today
The Budget Session will commence on January 31, and is scheduled to conclude on April 8. Its first part will extend up to February 11 and there will be a break till March 12, during which the Standing Committees will examine Demands for Grants of Ministries/Departments and prepare Reports. In all, there will be 29 sittings - 10 in the First Part and 19 in the Second Part.
The President will address both members of both houses at 11 a.m. on Monday and half and hour afterwards, the Lok Sabha will sit and the 'Economic Survey 2021-22' will be laid by the Finance Minister on the table of the house.
The Budget will be presented by the Finance Minister on February 1.
This is Budget Explained from DH Radio. Answering your frequently asked questions on Union Budget 2022. The Economic Survey of India is the flagship document prepared by advisors to the finance minister which comprises the current trend and a comprehensive report card of the economy in that fiscal year.
Eyes on GDP forecast by Economic Survey despite misses
The pre-budget Economic Survey, which is tabled in Parliament ahead of the Union Budget to present the state of the economy and suggest policy prescriptions, quite often misses on the GDP forecast, sometimes by a significant margin.
Economic Survey may ask govt to push growth via spends
The Economic Survey to be presented in Parliament on Monday may ask the government to significantly increase capital expenditure from the last year's budgeted nearly 5.6 lakh crore to help generate demand, employment and, attract more private investment for sustained growth in the economy bruised by three waves of Covid-19 pandemic.
