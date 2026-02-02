Menu
india gujarat

Three Uttar Pradesh migrant workers hit by Vande Bharat train while taking selfie in Rajkot; two of them die

The deceased were identified as Sandip Patel and Sandip Koli, while the injured was identified as Kapil Patel, all residents of Uttar Pradesh and working as factory workers in Rajkot, he said.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 17:06 IST
Published 02 February 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsGujaratVande Bharatmigrant workersRajkotselfie deaths

