Centre to give more time to IT hardware companies to manufacture products in India

In the latest update on the import restrictions on laptops and tablets, the Centre is willing to give more time to foreign companies to set up manufacturing units in India once they submit a detailed proposal for the same, The Economic Times reported.
The companies have asked for around 12 months to set up local factories in India.
According to the report, if the government is content with the proposals submitted by the companies it might provide some relaxation on the licensing rules for import of specific items such as tablets and small form factor computers.
A senior official confirmed to ET that the goal is to make globally successful companies such as Apple, Dell, HP start producing gadgets in India.
The official confirmed that the government is in constant touch with the foreign companies regarding the time needed and plans for production in India.
On August 3, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued notification mandating the import of devices such as laptops, tablets and all-in-one-PCS would be “restricted”. The companies importing these items will have to apply for an additional license to bring them into the country.
The deadline was pushed to November 1 after the industries expressed displeasure over the decision.
India imported IT hardware products worth $8.8 billion in FY23, with China being a major contributor ($5.1 billion), followed by Singapore ($1.3 billion).