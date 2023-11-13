Diwali sees record trade of Rs 3.75 lakh crore: CAIT

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said Chinese goods lost a trade of worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore during the Diwali festive season.

"In previous years, Chinese products were occupying nearly 70 per cent market of Diwali festivals. However, this year, appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make this Diwali vocal for local has gone down well and widely accepted and implemented by both traders and consumers," he said.