Writer Prof Mogalli Ganesh passes away at 64

<p>Hosapete (Vijayanagar district): Writer Prof Mogalli Ganesh, 64, passed away at his house in the city on Sunday morning. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.</p>.<p>He served as a professor in Hampi University for 26 years and was also in charge of the Folk Studies department. He retired on June 30, 2024.</p>.<p>He has published 9 story collections, 7 novels, 18 books on culture, 2 poetry collections, 4 dramas, 1 essay compilation, and published 6 edited collections. He has also published 10 books related to folklore studies.</p>.<p>The final rites were conducted by the family members at Madanayakanahalli in Mandya district on Sunday evening.</p>.<p>He was born at Santamogenahalli in Channapatna taluk in 1962. He studied economics and folklore. His deep love towards the native culture made him an excellent story writer and critic. His 'Buguri,' 'Nannajjanigondaseyittu,' 'Ondu Haleya Chaddi,' and other stories have been identified as the best short stories of Kannada. Four of his stories have won in the Prajavani story competition. </p>.<p>His poetry collection is "Sooryanannu Bacchidabahude?". Ganesh's major novels include 'Thottilu' and 'Kireeta.' His notable essay collection is 'Kathana.' His important critical works include 'Sollu' and 'Vimarshe'. His column 'Vishleshane' is quite popular. </p>.<p>The novel 'Thottilu' was selected for a translation award at the University of California and has been translated into English under the title 'The Cradle.' </p>.<p>His 'Nanna Kathegalu' has been translated into Spanish, English, German, and Polish and into all major Indian languages.</p>.<p>Mogalli has received many awards, including Masti award, Doordarshan 'Chandana' Award, Delhi's National 'Samskruti' Award and Karnataka Sahitya Akademi Honorary award.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister: I am shocked by the sudden demise of Mogalli Ganesh. His contributions of stories and novels to Kannada literature research and studies in folklore and cultural fields were remarkable. My condolences on his passing; I share the grief of his family and friends.</p>