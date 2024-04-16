‘Expensive’ India lures investors avoiding China risks

Indian equities attracted $25 billion in net inflows for the year through March, compared with just $5.3 billion for China, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The tailwinds behind Indian shares include the growing population and optimism the growing middle class will feed into higher corporate profits.

“India is the best market to own,” said Vikas Pershad, portfolio manager at M&G Investments in Singapore. Indian equities are likely to play a large role in regional benchmarks, he said.

India's ruling party has committed to prioritize infrastructure and maintain popular subsidies in its election manifesto as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a historic third term. The party has stated it will transform India into a global industrial hub and endeavor to make cities more habitable. Modi said he has already directed staff to begin work on measures that will be implemented when he returns to office.

Indian shares now make up 18 per cent of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. China’s 25 per cent weighting is well down from its high of more than 40 per cent a few years ago.

Infrastructure in India was highlighted as a particular bright spot in the survey by 41 per cent of the respondents. The government has more than tripled its infrastructure allocation from five years ago to more than 11 trillion rupees ($132 billion) for the 2025 fiscal year. Modi is projected to invest 143 trillion rupees to modernize critical infrastructure in the six years through 2030.