Fed outsized rate cut draws muted reaction, but calm may not last

One reason for the muted market reaction on a close-to-close basis has to do with how asset prices moved in the days leading up to the Fed decision, said Sonu Varghese, global macro strategist at Carson Group.

Through Tuesday, the Russell 2000 was up 5per cent over the previous five sessions and the dollar had slipped 0.7 per cent, on expectations for the start of the Fed's long-awaited rate-cutting cycle.