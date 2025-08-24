<p>New Delhi: The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,72,148.89 crore last week, with Reliance Industries leading the pack with the maximum gain, in line with a bullish trend in domestic equities.</p><p>Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 709.19 points or 0.87 per cent.</p><p>From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.</p><p>However, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India faced erosion in their valuation.</p><p>Reliance Industries added Rs 48,107.94 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 19,07,131.37 crore.</p><p>The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever jumped Rs 34,280.54 crore to Rs 6,17,672.30 crore.</p><p>Bharti Airtel's valuation surged Rs 33,899.02 crore to Rs 11,02,159.94 crore, and that of Bajaj Finance zoomed Rs 20,413.95 crore to Rs 5,55,961.39 crore.</p>.Stock markets halt 6-day rally; Sensex, Nifty dive nearly 1 pc as HDFC Bank, Reliance drag.<p>The mcap of Infosys edged higher by Rs 16,693.93 crore to Rs 6,18,004.12 crore, and that of TCS climbed Rs 11,487.42 crore to Rs 11,04,837.29 crore.</p><p>ICICI Bank added Rs 6,443.84 crore to its market valuation, which stood at Rs 10,25,426.19 crore.</p><p>The market valuation of LIC went up by Rs 822.25 crore to Rs 5,62,703.42 crore.</p><p>However, the mcap of HDFC Bank eroded by Rs 20,040.7 crore to Rs 15,08,346.39 crore.</p><p>The market valuation of State Bank of India declined by Rs 9,784.46 crore to Rs 7,53,310.70 crore.</p><p>Reliance Industries retained the title of the mostvaluedfirm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC and Bajaj Finance.</p>