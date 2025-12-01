Foreign Direct Investments rise 18% to $35.18 billion in April-September; inflows from US double

<p>New Delhi: Foreign direct investments (FDI) in India rose 18 per cent to Rs 3,15,061 crore ($35.18 billion) during April-September of this fiscal year, while the inflow from the US more than doubled to Rs 59,286 crore ($6.62 billion) during the period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.</p>.Andhra eyes Rs 66,523 for urban projects, expects Rs 35,000 crore in FDI.<p>Investments from overseas during the April-September period of the previous fiscal stood at Rs 2,66,763 crore ($29.79 billion).</p>.<p>During the preceding June-September quarter of 2025-26, the inflows increased by over 21 per cent per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,48,113 crore ($16.54 billion).</p>