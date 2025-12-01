Menu
Foreign Direct Investments rise 18% to $35.18 billion in April-September; inflows from US double

During the preceding June-September quarter of 2025-26, the inflows increased by over 21% per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,48,113 crore.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 14:05 IST
01 December 2025
