Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Biggest dramabaaz talking...': Congress hits back at PM Modi, cites rushed passage of bills, lack of debate in House

Congress General Secretary Ramesh said PM Modi never attends Parliament, undermines it and doesn't engage with the opposition.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 14:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 14:02 IST
India NewsIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us