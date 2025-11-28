<p>New Delhi: Buoyed by more-than-expected 8.2 per cent GDP growth rate in the second quarter, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday expressed optimism that India's economy is likely to record growth of 7 per cent or higher than that in the current financial year.</p>.<p>The Economic Survey tabled in Parliament in January had projected real economic growth of 6.3-6.8 per cent for FY26.</p>.<p>Briefing the media after the release of the second-quarter GDP growth, Nageswaran said the Indian economy is expected to cross USD 4 trillion in the current fiscal year, given the current rate of growth.</p>.<p>India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), an indicator of the size of the economy, stood at USD 3.9 trillion at the end of March this year, he added.</p>.India logs forecast-beating 8.2% GDP growth in Q2, PM calls it impact of govt's 'pro-growth policies'.<p>As India's economy recorded an 8 per cent growth rate in the first half of the current financial year, he said, the full-year outlook for GDP growth rate is now 7 per cent, or north of 7 per cent.</p>.<p>The Indian economy grew by a higher-than-expected 8.2 per cent -- a six-quarter high -- as increased factory production in anticipation of a consumption boost from the GST rate cut helped offset deceleration in farm output.</p>.<p>The growth in the second quarter, which compared to 7.8 per cent in the preceding three months and 5.6 per cent in the year-ago period, was also aided by a good showing by the services sector, which clocked double-digit growth.</p>.<p>The third quarter (October-December) of the current fiscal year has commenced on a sound footing, he pointed out.</p>.<p>He further said that the rural demand remains resilient while urban demand is gaining traction post-GST rate cut. </p>