DDA to launch hot-air balloon rides for public from Nov 29; check ticket prices and other details
The facility will be available from Saturday, and the ticket will be Rs 3,000 per person, excluding taxes, for a ride around 120 feet in the air. The trips would range from seven to 12 minutes, with each ride having a holding capacity of four people.
Happy to share that the trials for Delhi’s first ever Hot Air Balloon rides, today at DDA’s Baansera Park on the Yamuna were successful. To be run by a qualified & professional operator, the balloon rides meet the highest standards of safety parameters.