DDA to launch hot-air balloon rides for public from Nov 29; check ticket prices and other details

The facility will be available from Saturday, and the ticket will be Rs 3,000 per person, excluding taxes, for a ride around 120 feet in the air. The trips would range from seven to 12 minutes, with each ride having a holding capacity of four people.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 14:36 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 14:36 IST
