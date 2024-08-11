Govt announces Diamond Imprest Licence for gems, jewellery sector

Mumbai: The Centre has announced the introduction of the Diamond Imprest Licence - a policy initiative that the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has been advocating for a long time.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal made the announcement during his interactive session at the 40th edition of India International Jewellery Show 2024, the flagship show of the GJEPC held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC) in NESCO Complex in Goregaon in Mumbai.

The Diamond Imprest Licence ensures that Indian diamond exporters above a certain export turnover threshold will be allowed to import at least 5 per cent, (if not 10 per cent as it was earlier) of the average export turnover of preceding three years.