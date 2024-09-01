GST collections rise 10% to Rs 1.75 lakh crore in August

New Delhi: Gross GST collections in August grew 10 per cent to about Rs 1.75 lakh crore, according to government data released on Sunday.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues in August last year were Rs 1.59 lakh crore, while in July the mop-up was Rs 1.82 lakh crore.

In August 2024, domestic revenue grew 9.2 per cent to about Rs 1.25 lakh crore. Gross GST revenues from import of goods were up 12.1 per cent to Rs 49,976 crore.