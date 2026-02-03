Air India, IndiGo aircraft wings collide at Mumbai airport

<p>Mumbai: In what comes as a cause of serious concern, the wing tips of two aircrafts brushed against each other at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday. </p><p>The mishap involved aircraft of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ir-india">Air India</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo">IndiGo</a>.</p><p>Both the planes had passengers on board at the time of the incident. </p><p>While the Air India AI 2732 was to fly from Mumbai to Coimbatore, and was on pushback, IndiGo 6E 791 which had come to Mumbai from Hyderabad, was taxying. </p>.IndiGo CEO says 3 days of disruptions cannot define airline's 20 years.<p>No injuries were reported. </p><p>A probe has been ordered into the incident.</p><p>“Flight AI2732 operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on 3 February was delayed after the aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off. The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft’s wingtip,” an Air India spokesperson said. </p><p>“As a precautionary measure, the aircraft has been grounded for further technical checks. All passengers were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest. The incident has been reported to the regulator,” the spokesperson added.</p>