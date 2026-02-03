<p>Bengaluru: The Opposition BJP and JD(S) staged an all-night protest in the Assembly on Tuesday after Excise Minister RB Timmapur refused to quit over corruption charges, including allegations against his son Vinay in liquor licensing and transfer of officials. </p><p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka sought to incriminate Timmapur by using transcripts of phone conversations involving officials and allegations levelled by the federation of wine merchants. </p>.'Nothing but GST Bachao Utsav': Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on India-US trade deal.<p>“This is among Karnataka's biggest scams worth Rs 6,000 crore,” Ashoka said. “Rates have been fixed for postings of excise deputy commissioners. There are monthly collection targets fixed. The minister should be sacked and an investigation done,” he said. </p><p>Ashoka claimed that excise money is being funneled to poll-bound Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. “The wine merchants’ body has said Timmapur is corrupt and they want him gone. They want excise to come directly under the finance department. Yet, the minister is still sitting here,” he said. </p>.<p>During a debate on corruption in the excise department, Ashoka read out a transcript of a phone call between Joint Commissioner Nagarajappa and a lawyer named Ramesh. “In this, the officer says that the minister and his son Vinay take a cut in the bribe. When a complaint was filed, the case was closed after Nagarajappa denied that it was his voice on the call. No forensic examination was done,” he said. </p><p>Ashoka pulled up another transcript, this one involving Excise Deputy Commissioner Nagashayana. “Here, the officer says work will get done if Kuruba leaders approach (chief minister) Siddaramaiah or his son Dr Yathindra,” he said. </p><p>The BJP leader also read out a voluntary statement made by excise official Ningappa before the Lokayukta. “He said he met the minister at a Madiwala hotel to discuss transfers. He has provided audio recordings in three pendrives,” Ashoka said. </p>.Karnataka: Meant to give young ones a voice, kids' gram sabhas are a mere ritual.<p>“Money is fixed for transfers. It is Rs 2.5-3.5 crore for deputy commissioners, Rs 25-30 lakh for superintendents, Rs 40-50 lakh for inspectors and Rs 5-8 lakh for constables. Constables themselves hold multiple excise licences," Ashoka said. </p><p>The Opposition also pointed out that Excise Deputy Commissioner Jagadish Naik was recently trapped by the Lokayukta while taking a bribe. </p><p>“In the BJP government, Excise Minister H Nagesh was made to resign following corruption allegations. RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa also resigned on the basis of one statement alleging bribery. Here, despite so much evidence, Timmapur hasn’t quit,” Ashoka said.</p>