India finally embraces trade deals as companies look past China

Gautam Nair is preparing to ramp up production at his clothing factory in Gurugram, betting on a surge of orders from brands like Marks & Spencer and Next as India pursues more free trade pacts with the rest of the world.

Within three years, he expects Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd.’s exports to the European Union and the UK to more than double from current levels. “The industry is very excited,” Nair, who co-founded the company, said by phone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is taking advantage of India’s growing appeal as the world’s fastest-growing major economy and an alternative to China for global supply chains to clinch a number of free trade pacts.

India expects its deals with countries from the UK to Australia will help boost its manufacturing and soak up the tens of millions of young people entering the workforce in the years ahead.

The latest, and among the most ambitious, was a trade and investment pact signed with four European countries, including Switzerland and Norway, on March 10.

It signaled India’s readiness to take on commitments in areas such as labor, environment and sustainability and gender — topics it had shied away from in the past. It was also the first time India secured an investment commitment — of Rs 8,27,520 crore ($100 billion) over 15 years — in such a deal.

India has now signed four FTAs in quick succession since 2021 after a gap of about nine years where no agreements were inked. The latest pact with the European bloc of countries, known as the European Free Trade Association, or EFTA, was hailed by Modi and comes just weeks before elections in which he’s seeking to extend his decade in power.

Negotiations with the UK and Australia are likely to culminate after the Indian elections in April-May, while talks with Oman have already concluded and an agreement may be signed as soon as this month, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations are private.

The hope is that such deals will give a level playing field to India’s textiles sector, which comprise more than 14 per cent of the nation’s annual exports, employs over 45 million people directly, and contributes over 4 per cent to gross domestic product. Marine goods, auto and machine parts, chemicals, leather and footwear and gems and jewelery products are also poised to benefit.

In a departure from its protectionist past, India is embracing trade deals in a bid to cash in on shifting global trade alliances. Companies from Apple Inc. to Samsung Electronics Co. have boosted manufacturing in India, taking advantage of production incentives offered by Modi’s government.

“This is India’s big historic moment, probably its biggest opportunity on the world stage since India gained its statehood in 1947,” said Alex Capri, a lecturer at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore.

To seize that opportunity, the South Asian nation must plug infrastructure gaps and improve the ease of doing business by cutting down on over regulation, taxation and red tape. “Delhi is pulling out all the stops. They know they must fix this,” Capri said.

By integrating into global value chains, India can create 80 million jobs by 2030, according to a government report.