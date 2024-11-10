India's coal import rises 8% to 140.60 MT in April-September period

<p>New Delhi: India's coal import rose by 7.8 per cent to 140.60 million tonne (MT) in the April-September period of the ongoing financial year.</p>.<p>The country's coal import was 130.34 MT in the year-ago period, according to data compiled by B2B e-commerce company mjunction services ltd.</p>.<p>Overall, coal import demand is likely to remain modest due to the healthy stock position and high volumes being offered through spot e-auctions in the domestic market, mjunction MD and CEO Vinaya Varma said.</p>.<p>Coal import in September dropped by 10.09 per cent to 19.42 MT from 21.60 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.</p>.India's coal production rises 7.4% in October, dispatches increase to 82.89 MT.<p>Of the total imports in September, non-coking coal volume was 13.24 MT, against 14.88 MT in the year-ago month. Coking coal import stood at 3.39 MT, against 4.59 MT a year ago.</p>.<p>During the April-September period, non-coking coal import was at 91.92 MT, higher than 83.45 MT imported during the same period last year. Coking coal import was at 28.18 MT as against 29.44 MT.</p>.<p>"There was a slight increase in non-coking coal import in September (over previous month), ahead of the festive season. However, coking coal imports fell, in line with the softness in steel demand and prices," Varma said.</p>.<p>The country's domestic coal production rose 6 per cent to 453 MT in the April-September period of FY25, over 428 MT in the year-ago period.</p>.<p>Coal minister G Kishan Reddy had recently said Coal India's priorities should be to ramp up production of coal and scale up supplies to reduce imports.</p>.<p>Coal India Ltd accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. </p>