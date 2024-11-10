Home
India's coal import rises 8% to 140.60 MT in April-September period

The country's coal import was 130.34 MT in the year-ago period, according to data compiled by B2B e-commerce company mjunction services ltd.
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 07:05 IST

