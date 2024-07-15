India's exports increase 2.56% in June 2024: Govt

New Delhi: India's merchandise exports in June increased 2.56 per cent to $35.2 billion from $34.32 billion in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Monday.

Imports rose by about 5 per cent to $56.18 billion in June against $53.51 billion a year ago.

The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during the month under review stood at $20.98 billion.