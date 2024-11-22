Home
India's forex reserves plunge $17.76 bn to $657.89 bn

For the week ended November 15, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 15.548 billion to USD 569.835 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 13:13 IST

