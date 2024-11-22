India's forex reserves plunge $17.76 bn to $657.89 bn

<p>Mumbai: India's forex reserves dropped by USD 17.761 billion to USD 657.892 billion for the week ended November 15, the RBI said on Friday.</p><p>In the previous reporting week ended November 8, the overall reserves dropped by USD 6.477 billion to USD 675.653 billion.</p><p>The kitty, which had hit an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in end-September, has been declining for multiple weeks now, at a time when the rupee has also been under pressure.</p>.Forex Trading with Octa Broker: Is It Safe? Uncovering the Legal Aspects.<p>For the week ended November 15, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 15.548 billion to USD 569.835 billion, the data released on Friday showed.</p><p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p><p>Gold reserves decreased by USD 2.068 billion to USD 65.746 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p><p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 94 million to USD 18.064 billion, the apex bank said.</p><p>India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by USD 51 million to USD 4.247 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.</p>