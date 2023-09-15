India's outbound direct investment dips 87% to $1.21 billion in August

The global economic slowdown has hit outflows as well as inflows of FDI in India. As per the latest data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), FDI equity inflows in India dipped by 34 per cent to $10.9 billion in April-June quarter of the current financial year. There was a sharp drop in FDI equity inflows from all the major sources – Mauritius, UAE, Singapore and the United States.