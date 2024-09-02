India’s share in global FDI falls to 2.1% in 2023 from 6.5% in 2020

FDI inflow as a percentage of GDP too has dwindled consistently in the past three years. It fell from 3.06 per cent in FY 2020-21 to 1.99 per cent in 2023-24. During the financial year 2021-22 it stood at 2.68 per cent and in 2022-23 at 2.13 per cent. In 2013-14 it stood at 1.94 per cent, data analysed by rating agency Ind-Ra showed.