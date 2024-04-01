PM bats for studying newer banking structure to fund credit needs of projects for India's future

There are some challenges confronting the industry along with this, including artificial intelligence and blockchain, which are changing the face of banking, cyber security amid the increasing reliance on digital banking and innovations like fintechs, he said.

"In such a situation, we need to think about the changes that will be required in the country's banking sector and its structure,' Modi said in his address to the audience, which included richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, and some top bankers.