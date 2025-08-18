Menu
SC grants bail to ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in teachers recruitment scam

Despite the order, Chatterjee will not be released immediately as several cases linked to the primary teachers’ recruitment scam were still pending against him.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 14:05 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 14:05 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtTMC

