Production worth Rs 11 lakh crore, 10 lakh jobs: India's PLI scheme blossoms amid efforts to cut China imports

New Delhi: India's cash incentives to boost domestic manufacturing have attracted over $17 billion of investment since the 2020 launch of the production-linked scheme, a government official said on Wednesday, amid efforts to reduce imports from China.

The scheme, which offers 4-6 per cent cash incentives on incremental sales to manufacturers, was launched across 14 sectors including electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles and white goods.

"The PLI scheme has been successful to attract investments and boost manufacturing," said Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

India has emerged as a global hub for electronics manufacturing, particularly smartphones, and is now the second-largest producer of mobile phones, he said, citing Apple's iPhone exports - exceeding $12 billion in the 2023/24 fiscal year ending March.

The incentives have resulted in production worth about Rs 11 lakh crore ($131.6 billion) and nearly one million jobs over four years, he said.

After reducing mobile imports from China by attracting global players like Apple, India now plans to produce more laptops, tablets, computers and servers, official sources said.

On Tuesday, the government extended by three months the "import management system", launched in November 2023, which requires companies to register their laptop and tablet imports.