RBI ups GDP growth projection to 7.2%; repo rate remains unchanged

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday raised India’s economic growth forecast for the current financial year to 7.2 per cent from its earlier projection of 7 per cent and kept policy interest rates unchanged for the eighth time in a row, in line with market expectations.

The repo rate—the interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks—remains unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The standing deposit facility rate has been kept unchanged at 6.25 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.7 per cent.

This is the eighth consecutive bi-monthly monetary policy review in which the central bank has decided to keep key policy interest rates unchanged. The repo rate was last hiked in February 2023. Other rates also change in line with the repo rate.

According to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep policy rates unchanged with a 4:2 majority.

The MPC also decided by a majority of 4 out of 6 members to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth, Das said.

“RBI’s status quo on rates and stance was in line with market expectations, but the split in voting patterns clearly shows the increasing probability towards a pivot in the policies ahead,” said Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

“However, we believe the robust growth will give enough opportunity for the MPC to remain on a wait and watch mode until better clarity comes from monsoons and quality of expenditure from the Budget. We see room for stance change in the August policy with a plausible easing from the October meeting,” Bhardwaj added.