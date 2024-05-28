Record high RBI dividend may not be sustained: Fitch

How will the government use this windfall receipt from the RBI? Fitch listed two alternatives. First, the government could opt to keep the current deficit target for FY25, and the windfall could allow the authorities to further boost spending on infrastructure, or to offset upside spending surprises or lower-than-budgeted revenue, for example from divestment. Alternatively, all or part of the windfall could be saved, pushing the deficit to below 5.1% of GDP.