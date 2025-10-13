Menu
Rupee falls 5 paise to 88.77 against US dollar in early trade

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex dropped 451.82 points to 82,049 in early trade, while the Nifty declined 109.55 points to 25,175.80.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 04:51 IST
